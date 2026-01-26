This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Andre Drummond: Enters starting lineup
Drummond will start Monday's game versus Charlotte.
Drummond will replace Joel Embiid who is taking the day off for maintenance on the front end of this back-to-back set. As for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Drummond could be pushed completely out of the rotation once again.