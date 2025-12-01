Drummond left Sunday's game against the Hawks early and did not return due to right knee soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Drummond came into Sunday's game dealing with a right knee contusion, and head coach Nick Nurse said postgame that soreness reemerged in the knee, causing Drummond to be ruled out for the second half of the game. Drummond concludes the contest with two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in five minutes. If he is forced to miss time, Adem Bona could see an increased role.