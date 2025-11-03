Drummond closed Sunday's 129-105 victory over Brooklyn with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes.

Drummond saw increased playing time in Joel Embiid's (injury management) absence, and was able to make an impact. It's also worth noting that despite not starting over Adem Bona, Drummond still posted more points and rebounds, and saw more minutes. However, when Embiid returns Tuesday against Chicago, Drummond will likely shift back to his role as the team's third-string center.