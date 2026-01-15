Drummond ended Wednesday's 133-107 loss to Cleveland with seven points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds across 12 minutes.

Though he didn't check into the game until the start of the fourth quarter when the 76ers were trailing by 18 points, Drummond still finished with a team-high rebound total. With Joel Embiid relatively healthy at the moment and Adem Bona serving as the 76ers' No. 2 center in both of the past two games, Drummond looks as though he could find himself outside of the rotation more often than not. He'll make for an appealing streaming option for rebounds anytime Embiid sits out, however.