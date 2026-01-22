site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Andre Drummond: Headed to bench
RotoWire Staff
Drummond will come off the bench in Thursday's game versus the Rockets.
Joel Embiid (ankle) is back from a maintenance day, so Drummond will head back to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Drummond owns averages of 5.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
