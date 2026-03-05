default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Drummond won't start Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The veteran big man will slide to the second unit in favor of Adem Bona with Joel Embiid (oblique) sidelined. Over his last five outings off the bench, Drummond has averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per contest.

More News