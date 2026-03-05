76ers' Andre Drummond: Not starting vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond won't start Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
The veteran big man will slide to the second unit in favor of Adem Bona with Joel Embiid (oblique) sidelined. Over his last five outings off the bench, Drummond has averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double in spot start•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Starting Sunday•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Drops out of rotation•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Reverting back to bench•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Team-high 12 rebounds•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Secures double-double in spot start•