Drummond (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Drummond attempted to play through the knee issue during Sunday's loss to the Hawks, but he only managed to log six minutes before tapping out after halftime. The 76ers have a four-game week during Week 7, so it might make sense to give Drummond the night off. If he is forced to join Joel Embiid (knee) on the inactive list, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow would see a boost.