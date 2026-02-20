Drummond ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks.

With Joel Embiid (shin/knee) unavailable for a third consecutive contest, Drummond got the starting nod ahead of Adem Bona (20 minutes). Drummond grabbed a game-high 14 boards en route to his second double-double in four February appearances and his 13th of the campaign. He also swatted two shots for the second time over his last three outings. The veteran big man has started three games this month and would likely continue to split the center minutes with Bona if Embiid is unable to play Saturday against New Orleans.