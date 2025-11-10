76ers' Andre Drummond: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.
The veteran big man draws his first start of the season due to Joel Embiid (knee) being out of the lineup. Drummond is averaging 6.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
