Drummond provided five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Hawks.

Drummond's production has been hit-or-miss this season, but he continues to find ways to impact the stat sheet, even with the 76ers getting healthy. Joel Embiid is playing well, so Drummond will take a back seat some nights, but he's always worth a look when Embiid is resting or sidelined for a few games.