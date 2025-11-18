Drummond ended Monday's 110-108 win over the Clippers with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes.

Drummond has filled in admirably for Joel Embiid (knee), averaging 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.0 assistsm 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 threes across 35.5 minutes in his last four games (all starts and all double-doubles). Drummond will continue to see increased usage until Embiid returns, but for now he is a must add.