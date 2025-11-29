Drummond will not return to Friday's game due to a right knee sprain, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Drummond came down awkwardly on his right knee after contesting a shot, and he went down right away. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for the remainder of the game. For now, Drummond should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Hawks.