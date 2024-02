Hield fouled out of Monday's 123-121 win over the Cavaliers after recording 24 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Hield has compiled 47 points across two contests with Philadelphia thus far. He's flashing the strong activity and uptick in facilitation that he displayed when he was initially traded to Indiana, signifying that he can provide versatile production when needed to fill a larger role. Hield's stock is on the rise.