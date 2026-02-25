Terry contributed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over five minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 victory over the Pacers.

Terry remained in the rotation, although he logged no more than seven minutes for the third straight game. Since arriving from Chicago, Terry has been nothing more than an afterthought, typically utilized during garbage time only. Despite the change of scenery, it appears that his fantasy value could remain almost non-existent.