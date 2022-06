House and the 76ers agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $8.5 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After spending three seasons in Houston, House split the 2021-22 campaign between the Rockets, Knicks and Jazz. He'll land in a more stable situation in Philly, where he'll add some wing depth and three-point shooting. A 37.6 percent three-point shooter last season, House will primarily compete with Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and P.J. Tucker for minutes.