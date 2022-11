House will join the starting unit for Friday's game against the Bucks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

House replaces Tobias Harris (hip) in the starting five and is likely to see much more than his season average 16.8 minutes per game. House becomes an interesting punt in daily formats while his streamer appeal should be limited considering Harris may return Saturday for the second half of the team's back-to-back set.