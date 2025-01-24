Now Playing

Yabusele is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Yabusele will enter the starting lineup Friday with Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe) out. Yabusele is averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.6 minutes across his last five starting appearances.

