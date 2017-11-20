Pullen was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pullen has already played in seven games with the 76ers' G-League affiliate, posting averages of 18.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.2 minutes. He hasn't seen any action with the big club, however, and despite being recalled Monday, he shouldn't see the floor in a competitive contest. Pullen will spend the majority of the year in the G-League while on a two-way contract.