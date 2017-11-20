76ers' Jacob Pullen: Recalled from G-League
Pullen was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pullen has already played in seven games with the 76ers' G-League affiliate, posting averages of 18.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.2 minutes. He hasn't seen any action with the big club, however, and despite being recalled Monday, he shouldn't see the floor in a competitive contest. Pullen will spend the majority of the year in the G-League while on a two-way contract.
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.