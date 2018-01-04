Pullen was waived by the 76ers on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pullen was on a two-way contract and played just six total minutes across three appearances with the 76ers. He had a much bigger role in the G-League, where he was seeing 28.4 minutes per game and averaging 15.7 points.

