76ers' Jacob Pullen: Waived by Philly
Pullen was waived by the 76ers on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Pullen was on a two-way contract and played just six total minutes across three appearances with the 76ers. He had a much bigger role in the G-League, where he was seeing 28.4 minutes per game and averaging 15.7 points.
