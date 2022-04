The 76ers list Springer as questionable for Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Raptors due to a right knee contusion.

Springer hasn't played in the G League or with the NBA team since April 2, so he may have picked up the injury in a recent practice. In any case, the rookie first-round pick hasn't been in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation all season and isn't in line to get minutes Monday regardless of whether he's available or not.