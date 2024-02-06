Springer registered eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Among all players in the NBA classified as wing players, Springer's 2.7 percent steal rate is the third-highest mark, while his 1.9 percent block rate trails only John Konchar (calf). Thanks mainly to his defensive contributions, Springer looks to have played his way into a rotational role at this point, though the eventual return of De'Anthony Melton (back) could result in a playing-time reduction.