Springer (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Springer continues to battle a quadriceps injury. However, he's only made two appearances at the NBA level this season, so his absence hasn't impacted Philadelphia's rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Still out, no timetable•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Recalled from G League, still out•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Out for at least one week•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Sent back to G League•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Recalled from G League•