Springer (quad) will remain out Sunday at Orlando.
The second-year guard has only appeared in two games at the NBA level this season -- the most recent of which came back on Oct. 28 at Toronto. It's unclear when Springer will be cleared to play, but he's unlikely to make much of an impact for the Sixers this seaseon.
