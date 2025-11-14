McCain logged 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 133-126 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.

McCain was assigned to the Blue Coats ahead of Thursday's game as he works up his conditioning while recovering from a knee injury. He didn't have the most efficient night in Thursday's G League outing, but the important thing for the second-year pro is that he's able to increase his workload and not suffer a setback. McCain is set to appear in Saturday's G League rematch against Greensboro.