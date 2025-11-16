The 76ers recalled McCain from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

McCain joined the Blue Coats for their last two games as he continues to increase his workload after making his season debut in a Nov. 4 loss to the Bulls. The second-year guard has yet to log more than 15 minutes in a single game for the parent club, and the Sixers will likely continue to ease him back into a more sizable role following knee and thumb injuries.