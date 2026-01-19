The 76ers recalled McCain from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday.

McCain will suit up for the 76ers in Monday's game against the Pacers, but after falling out of the rotation in the team's most recent game Friday against the Cavaliers, he may not be in line for playing time unless Paul George (knee) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up sitting out the front end of a back-to-back set. The second-year guard didn't make a compelling case for rejoining the NBA rotation after a rough showing in the G League on Sunday. During Delaware's 126-102 loss to the Noblesville Boom, McCain was held to 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and posted a 0:6 assist-to-turnover ratio in his 30 minutes of court time.