McCain (thumb) has shed his cast and has started getting shots up, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

McCain underwent thumb surgery back on Sept. 26 and it was estimated that he'd be out for a minimum of 4-6 weeks. We're currently at the start of Week 5, so he'll be at the longer end of that timetable, although he is making solid progress. We'll know he's close once he's able to get through full-contact work without issue.