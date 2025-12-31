McCain ended Tuesday's 139-136 overtime win over Memphis with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes.

McCain played just 13 minutes, the fewest he has played since Dec 7. Outside of a few encouraging performances, McCain has been largely disappointing this season, averaging just 7.4 points, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes per game. At this stage, there is no reason to roster him outside of deeper formats.