McCain (thumb) will make his season debut Tuesday against the Bulls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing surgery in late September to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, McCain is set to make his grand return to the rotation. It's worth mentioning that Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles his minutes. Once he gets his legs under him, McCain will likely have a significant role in the offense behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.