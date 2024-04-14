Embiid's (knee) absence in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Nets is considered a precautionary measure, and he is expected to be ready for the playoffs, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse indicated earlier Sunday that Embiid was expected to play against the Nets barring any setbacks. The star big man was then later ruled out, but it looks like the Philly simply opted to err on the side of caution. The former MVP is expected t o be ready for a potential play-in game or Round 1 matchup depending on how the seeding ultimately works out.