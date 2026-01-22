site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-joel-embiid-available-thursday-515112 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Available Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Embiid (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Rockets.
Embiid will be back in action after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday. He's reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back appearances for the Sixers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories