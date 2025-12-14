Embiid (knee) is available for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid will look to build off Friday's 39-point performance, and he should be busy on offense with Tyrese Maxey (illness) out again. With Embiid active, Andre Drummond will be a less attractive target in fantasy leagues, as he'll be confined to a reserve role. Sunday will mark the first time this season that Embiid will have appeared in two games in three nights.