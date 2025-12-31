Embiid (ankle/illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Embiid missed Sunday's loss to the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle and is also under the weather, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up Tuesday. The star big man has averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game across six appearances in December. With Embiid back in action, Andre Drummond will slide to the second unit.