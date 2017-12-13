76ers' Joel Embiid: Available Tuesday
Embiid (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 76ers labeled Embiid a game-time decision heading into Tuesday evening's game even after he was able to participate in the morning's shootaround. The star big man missed the team's previous two games while nursing a sore back. It remains to be seen if the team will be cautious with his minutes in an attempt to avoid aggravating the issue. Embiid has logged more than 30 minutes in six of his previous seven games.
