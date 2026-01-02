Embiid finished Thursday's 123-108 win over Dallas with 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 35 minutes.

Embiid scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and finished Thursday's game as the 76ers' third-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (34 points) and VJ Edgecombe (23 points). Embiid has been working through knee and ankle injuries as of late, but he has played 38 and 35 minutes in each of his last two outings. The 76ers will conclude their five-game road trip Saturday against the Knicks.