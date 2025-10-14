76ers coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that Embiid (knee) has a chance to play in Friday's final preseason game against the Timberwolves, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Nurse said there are still some thresholds Embiid needs to get past in order to get on the floor, but he's trending in the right direction. Embiid was a full participant at Sunday's scrimmage, and by most accounts, he had a really strong showing. It's looking increasingly likely that Embiid will be ready by Opening Night.