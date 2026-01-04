Embiid closed with 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 win over the Knicks.

Embiid notched his third double-double of the season with an efficient showing from the field while repeatedly getting to the free-throw line. The 76ers have carefully managed the oft-injured center, and while he's been productive when available, his 6.8 rebounds per game through 16 appearances sits well below his career norm and would be the lowest mark of his career, with his previous low being 7.8 boards in 31 contests as a rookie in 2016-17. Embiid has appeared in all three games over the past five days, so it remains to be seen whether Philadelphia opts to rest him in Monday's matchup against Denver.