Embiid produced 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.

Embiid got kneed in the ribs early in the game, and while he played through it, he could be seen grimacing throughout the match. The good news is that the 76ers don't play again until Sunday versus the Celtics, so Embiid will have a full two days to rest up. However, if the big man does need to hit the sidelines Sunday, that would give Andre Drummond a chance to get back into the rotation.