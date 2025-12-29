Embiid (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Embiid is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle and right knee injury management. The Sixers have remained cautious with the star big man's availability, and if he's ultimately ruled out for Tuesday, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would be candidates for increased playing time. In six outings this month, Embiid has averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.