Embiid recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 128-113 win over the Clippers.

Although Embiid didn't come close to matching his 40-point tour de force against the Pelicans, he displayed defensive mettle and kept Ivica Zubac in check. When healthy, Embiid has been a scoring behemoth in recent weeks, registering 30-plus points in six of his last 10 games.