During Friday's Media Day, Embiid (knee) said he's not ready to put a timetable on his return, Chris Mannix of SI.com reports.

Embiid said he feels "pretty good" and that's "made a lot of progress," but he'll continue to take things day-by-day. Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April, and while several reports indicated that he would be ready for training camp, it sounds like he's going to be limited to open the camp. As for his goal in 2025-26, Embiid said he wants to position himself to "play consistently." His health is going to be a hot topic for the next few weeks leading up to Opening Night.