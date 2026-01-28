Embiid ended Tuesday's 139-122 victory over Milwaukee with 29 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Embiid was unable to extend his streak of 30-plus-point performances to five, though he put together a solid stat line in this one. The star big man finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, and he has now reached the 20-point threshold in 17 consecutive contests. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and has recorded at least nine boards in four straight games. During that span, he has averaged 32.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 36.0 minutes per contest.