Embiid (abdomen) is listed as probable for Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics.

Embiid has played in each of Philadelphia's last three games and is expected to suit up for Saturday's win-or-go-home matchup in Boston. The star big man has averaged 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.7 minutes per contest through three first-round appearances.