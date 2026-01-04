site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-joel-embiid-probable-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Embiid (knee) is probable for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Embiid is on track to play in his fourth consecutive game Monday. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Embiid's status closer to Monday's tip.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories