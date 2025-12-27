Embiid registered 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Bulls.

Embiid has scored at least 27 points in three of his last four games, but he posted subpar numbers in other categories. The five-rebound haul was his third-worst output of the season in that regard, and he didn't stand out in what should've been a favorable matchup. Embiid has reached the 30-point mark just twice all season long, and between the injuries and the lack of production, he's no longer an automatic source of elite fantasy production.