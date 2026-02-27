site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-joel-embiid-returns-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Returns Thursday
•
1 min read
Embiid (ribs) has returned to Thursday's game against the Heat.
Embiid took a shot to the ribs, which required a quick trip to the locker room, but he's since returned to the game. It appears he's fine.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read