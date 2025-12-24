Embiid (knee) returned to Tuesday's game against the Nets with 6:49 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Embiid sustained an apparent right knee injury earlier in the quarter and briefly exited to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter with wrapping on both knees, and it's a positive sign he was able to check back in after a short stint on the sidelines. He appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.