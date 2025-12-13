Embiid delivered 39 points (12-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 13-18 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 115-105 win over the Pacers.

This 39-point output was Embiid's best scoring performance in a regular season since Jan. 22, 2024, when he scored 70 points. The 76ers have been very cautious with Embiid's health, and the five days off seem to have helped the star big man. He notched a season-high mark in minutes played, points and rebounds in this win.