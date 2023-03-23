Embiid experienced mild right calf tightness during Wednesday's 116-91 win over the Bulls but is expected to play in Friday's game against Golden State, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

After posting 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes in the first two quarters of Wednesday's contest, Embiid didn't play in the second half of the contest, with the 76ers' 76-48 halftime lead initially believed to be the main reason behind his absence. However, the team revealed afterward that Embiid was dealing with a legitimate health concern, albeit one that seems minor. Even so, fantasy managers will want to track Embiid's status closely leading up to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff at Golden State, a game that marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Sixers.