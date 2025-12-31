Embiid generated 34 points (11-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 139-136 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Embiid returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained right ankle Tuesday, racking up a team-high-tying 34 points over a season-high 38 minutes. He also grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double in 14 regular-season appearances. Additionally, Embiid set a new season-high mark in assists. While availability continues to be an issue for the star big man, he has been productive when on the hardwood of late. The 31-year-old center has scored 22 or more points in five consecutive appearances, including three outings with at least 31 points over that stretch.